Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Blanco County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Blanco County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Blanco County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Blanco High School at Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Universal City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
