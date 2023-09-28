Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Williamson County, Texas, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Williamson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Vista Ridge High School at McNeil High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Austin, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 25
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rouse High School at Connally High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Cedar Creek High School at Liberty Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Liberty Hill, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East View High School at College Station High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hendrickson High School at Georgetown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Georgetown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.