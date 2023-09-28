When the Texas Rangers (89-69) take on the Seattle Mariners (85-73) at T-Mobile Park on Thursday, September 28 at 9:40 PM ET, Marcus Semien will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 99).

The Rangers are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Mariners (-120). The matchup's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (13-7, 3.75 ERA) vs Jordan Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.25 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Mariners Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wanting to wager on the Rangers and Mariners game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rangers (+100), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Rangers bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Marcus Semien hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 61 out of the 105 games, or 58.1%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Mariners have a 55-38 record (winning 59.1% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 4-2 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 44 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (47.7%) in those games.

The Rangers have a win-loss record of 14-17 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Rangers as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Adolis García 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+125) Josh Jung 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Corey Seager 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+120)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL West -1000 - 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.