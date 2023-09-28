Mitch Garver, with a slugging percentage of .457 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, September 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .281.

Garver will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with one homer in his last outings.

Garver has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (56 of 84), with more than one hit 19 times (22.6%).

He has gone deep in 20.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Garver has an RBI in 30 of 84 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 41.7% of his games this season (35 of 84), he has scored, and in nine of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 38 .291 AVG .269 .392 OBP .368 .536 SLG .500 17 XBH 13 10 HR 9 27 RBI 23 48/23 K/BB 30/20 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings