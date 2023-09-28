Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Galveston County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Galveston County, Texas has high school football games on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Galveston County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Brazoswood at Clear Brook High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Webster, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Clear Lake High School at Clear Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 29
- Location: League City, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clear Falls High School at Clear Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Webster, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sacred Heart Catholic School at Bay Area Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: League City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Santa Fe High School at Marshall High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 30
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.