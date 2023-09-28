Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fort Bend County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Fort Bend County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Fort Bend County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Clements High School at Austin High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Angleton High School at Fulshear High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Elkins High School - Fort Bend at Travis High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kempner High School at Manvel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Rosharon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dulles High School at Bush High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iowa Colony High School at Stafford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Dallas , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Katy High School at Katy Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brenham High School at Randle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Santa Fe High School at Marshall High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 30
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George Ranch High School at Ridge Point High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 30
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
