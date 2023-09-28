Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .719 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on September 28 at 9:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Angels.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is batting .245 with 29 doubles, 38 home runs and 62 walks.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 107th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 90 of 144 games this season (62.5%), with more than one hit on 30 occasions (20.8%).

In 23.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 62 games this season (43.1%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in 27 of those games (18.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 73 games this year (50.7%), including 27 multi-run games (18.8%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 68 .271 AVG .219 .359 OBP .291 .601 SLG .415 40 XBH 27 25 HR 13 62 RBI 44 80/34 K/BB 89/28 4 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings