Rangers vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Wednesday's game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Texas Rangers (88-69) going head to head against the Los Angeles Angels (71-87) at 9:38 PM ET (on September 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup.
The Rangers will give the nod to Dane Dunning (11-6, 3.94 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Griffin Canning (7-7, 4.39 ERA).
Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 6, Angels 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Rangers have won 63, or 59.4%, of the 106 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Texas has a record of 34-21, a 61.8% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 60% chance to win.
- Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 868.
- The Rangers have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.32).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 22
|Mariners
|W 8-5
|Dane Dunning vs Bryce Miller
|September 23
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Logan Gilbert
|September 24
|Mariners
|W 9-8
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryan Woo
|September 25
|@ Angels
|W 5-1
|Jon Gray vs Patrick Sandoval
|September 26
|@ Angels
|L 9-3
|Cody Bradford vs Reid Detmers
|September 27
|@ Angels
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Griffin Canning
|September 28
|@ Mariners
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Logan Gilbert
|September 29
|@ Mariners
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryan Woo
|September 30
|@ Mariners
|-
|TBA vs Luis Castillo
|October 1
|@ Mariners
|-
|Jon Gray vs George Kirby
