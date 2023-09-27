Mitch Garver vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mitch Garver, with a slugging percentage of .457 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, September 27 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is batting .281 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 43 walks.
- Garver enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .500 with one homer.
- Garver has reached base via a hit in 55 games this season (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 20.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Garver has had an RBI in 30 games this season (36.1%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this season (42.2%), including nine multi-run games (10.8%).
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|37
|.291
|AVG
|.269
|.392
|OBP
|.371
|.536
|SLG
|.508
|17
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|23
|48/23
|K/BB
|29/20
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Angels have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.74).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (203 total, 1.3 per game).
- Canning gets the start for the Angels, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.39 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.39, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
