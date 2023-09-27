As of September 27 the Dallas Cowboys' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +1000, put them sixth in the league.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +155

+155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, nine Cowboys games went over the point total.

Dallas ranked 11th in total offense (354.9 yards per game) and 12th in total defense (330.2 yards allowed per game) last year.

At home last year, the Cowboys were 8-1. On the road, they were 4-4.

Dallas picked up eight wins as the favorite (in 11 games) and three wins as an underdog (five games).

The Cowboys were 4-2 in the NFC East and 8-4 in the NFC overall.

Cowboys Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Tony Pollard ran for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.

In addition, Pollard had 39 catches for 371 yards and three touchdowns.

In 12 games, Dak Prescott passed for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.

In addition, Prescott rushed for 182 yards and one TD.

CeeDee Lamb had 107 catches for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In 13 games played for the Texans, Brandin Cooks had 57 receptions for 699 yards (53.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

On defense last year, Micah Parsons helped lead the way with 65 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants W 40-0 +12500 2 September 17 Jets W 30-10 +15000 3 September 24 @ Cardinals L 28-16 +50000 4 October 1 Patriots - +8000 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +550 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Rams - +10000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +700 10 November 12 Giants - +12500 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +30000 12 November 23 Commanders - +12500 13 November 30 Seahawks - +4000 14 December 10 Eagles - +700 15 December 17 @ Bills - +900 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +900 17 December 30 Lions - +2200 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +12500

Odds are current as of September 27 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.