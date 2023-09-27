Adolis García vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Adolis Garcia (.567 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .243 with 28 doubles, 37 home runs and 62 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
- In 62.2% of his 143 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- In 23.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has had an RBI in 61 games this season (42.7%), including 26 multi-RBI outings (18.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 72 games this season (50.3%), including multiple runs in 27 games.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|67
|.271
|AVG
|.215
|.359
|OBP
|.290
|.601
|SLG
|.400
|40
|XBH
|25
|25
|HR
|12
|62
|RBI
|42
|80/34
|K/BB
|89/28
|4
|SB
|5
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Angels have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.74).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (203 total, 1.3 per game).
- Canning gets the start for the Angels, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.39 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.39, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
