The Las Vegas Aces and Dallas Wings are playing in the WNBA playoffs semifinals, with Game 2 up next.

Wings vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Wings vs. Aces

Dallas puts up 7.6 more points per game (87.9) than Las Vegas allow its opponents to score (80.3).

This season, the Wings have a 16-8 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.6% from the field.

Dallas' three-point shooting percentage this season (31.7%) is 2.6 percentage points lower than opponents of Las Vegas are averaging (34.3%).

The Wings have a 12-6 record when the team hits more than 34.3% of their three-point attempts.

Las Vegas averages 34.8 rebounds a contest, 3.9 fewer rebounds per game than Dallas' average.

Wings Recent Performance

The Wings have fared better offensively over their previous 10 games, posting 92.3 points per contest, 4.4 more than their season average of 87.9.

The Wings are making 6.9 treys per game over their previous 10 games, which is 0.1 more than their average for the season (6.8). Likewise, they have a higher three-point percentage over their past 10 contests (34.8%) compared to their season average from three-point land (31.7%).

Wings Injuries