Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers (88-68) and Los Angeles Angels (70-87) matching up at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:38 PM ET on September 26.

The Rangers will call on Cody Bradford (4-2) against the Angels and Reid Detmers (3-10).

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 6, Angels 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 105 times and won 63, or 60%, of those games.

Texas is 24-12 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 865 total runs this season.

The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

