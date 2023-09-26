Mitch Garver vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mitch Garver, with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, September 26 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Angels.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .281 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.
- Garver is batting .500 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Garver has picked up a hit in 65.9% of his 82 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.2% of them.
- Looking at the 82 games he has played this season, he's homered in 17 of them (20.7%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Garver has had at least one RBI in 36.6% of his games this season (30 of 82), with more than one RBI 10 times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (42.7%), including nine multi-run games (11.0%).
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|36
|.291
|AVG
|.268
|.392
|OBP
|.367
|.536
|SLG
|.512
|17
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|23
|48/23
|K/BB
|29/19
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.77).
- The Angels rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (202 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Angels will send Detmers (3-10) out to make his 28th start of the season. He is 3-10 with a 4.70 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed four innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 4.70 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .251 to his opponents.
