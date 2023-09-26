Mitch Garver, with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, September 26 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Angels.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

  • Garver is hitting .281 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.
  • Garver is batting .500 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Garver has picked up a hit in 65.9% of his 82 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.2% of them.
  • Looking at the 82 games he has played this season, he's homered in 17 of them (20.7%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Garver has had at least one RBI in 36.6% of his games this season (30 of 82), with more than one RBI 10 times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 35 games this year (42.7%), including nine multi-run games (11.0%).

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 36
.291 AVG .268
.392 OBP .367
.536 SLG .512
17 XBH 13
10 HR 9
27 RBI 23
48/23 K/BB 29/19
0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.77).
  • The Angels rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (202 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Angels will send Detmers (3-10) out to make his 28th start of the season. He is 3-10 with a 4.70 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed four innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed a 4.70 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .251 to his opponents.
