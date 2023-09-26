Leody Taveras vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Leody Taveras and his .457 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (137 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels and Reid Detmers on September 26 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .274 with 31 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.
- Taveras has picked up a hit in 65.0% of his 137 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.0% of them.
- In 12 games this season, he has gone deep (8.8%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 30.7% of his games this season, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 37.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|69
|.285
|AVG
|.265
|.333
|OBP
|.308
|.456
|SLG
|.403
|23
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|4
|37
|RBI
|28
|59/17
|K/BB
|53/17
|8
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.77 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 202 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Detmers (3-10) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 28th start of the season. He has a 4.70 ERA in 141 2/3 innings pitched, with 161 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the left-hander went four innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.70, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 27 games this season. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.