Adolis García vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .594 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on September 26 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Angels.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .245 with 28 doubles, 37 home runs and 62 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 89 of 142 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 33 games this season (23.2%), homering in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 61 games this season (43.0%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in 26 of those games (18.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 72 games this season (50.7%), including multiple runs in 27 games.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|66
|.271
|AVG
|.218
|.359
|OBP
|.293
|.601
|SLG
|.405
|40
|XBH
|25
|25
|HR
|12
|62
|RBI
|42
|80/34
|K/BB
|87/28
|4
|SB
|5
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Angels have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.77).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (202 total, 1.3 per game).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 28th of the season. He is 3-10 with a 4.70 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the lefty went four innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.70, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.