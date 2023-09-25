Patrick Sandoval takes the mound for the Los Angeles Angels on Monday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank fourth in baseball with 223 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas is second in MLB, slugging .457.

The Rangers rank second in the majors with a .266 batting average.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.5 runs per game (860 total).

The Rangers' .339 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 16th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Texas' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.277).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray (8-8 with a 4.04 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 151 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 29th of the season.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

Gray heads into this matchup with 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray has put together 21 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Red Sox W 6-4 Home Nathan Eovaldi Tanner Houck 9/20/2023 Red Sox W 15-5 Home Jon Gray Brayan Bello 9/22/2023 Mariners W 8-5 Home Dane Dunning Bryce Miller 9/23/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Home Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/24/2023 Mariners W 9-8 Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/25/2023 Angels - Away Jon Gray Patrick Sandoval 9/26/2023 Angels - Away Jon Gray Reid Detmers 9/27/2023 Angels - Away Dane Dunning Griffin Canning 9/28/2023 Mariners - Away Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/29/2023 Mariners - Away Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/30/2023 Mariners - Away - Luis Castillo

