The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) at Raymond James Stadium on Monday, September 25, 2023.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV: ABC

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Insights (2022)

The Eagles scored seven more points per game (28.1) than the Buccaneers allowed (21.1) last year.

Last year Tampa Bay averaged just 1.8 fewer points per game (18.4) than Philadelphia surrendered (20.2).

The Eagles averaged 64.8 more yards per game (389.1) than the Buccaneers gave up per contest (324.3) last year.

Tampa Bay racked up 45.2 more yards per game (346.7) than Philadelphia allowed per contest (301.5) last season.

Last year the Eagles ran for 26.9 more yards per game (147.6) than the Buccaneers allowed per outing (120.7).

Last year Tampa Bay averaged 76.9 yards per game on the ground, 44.7 fewer than Philadelphia allowed per outing (121.6).

Last year the Eagles had 19 turnovers, one fewer than the Buccaneers had takeaways (20).

Last season Tampa Bay had 22 turnovers, five fewer than Philadelphia had takeaways (27).

Eagles Away Performance (2022)

On the road last year, the Eagles averaged more points (29.4 per game) than overall (28.1). But they also allowed more (21.9 per game) than overall (20.2).

The Eagles accumulated more yards away from home (398.3 per game) than they did overall (389.1), but they also allowed more (318.4 per game) than overall (301.5).

Philadelphia picked up 252.9 passing yards per game away from home last season (11.4 more than overall), and conceded 186.6 in road games (6.8 more than overall).

The Eagles picked up fewer rushing yards in away games (145.4 per game) than they did overall (147.6), and allowed more (131.8 per game) than overall (121.6).

The Eagles converted more third downs in road games in 2022 (50%) than they did overall (45.9%), but they also allowed opponents to convert on more (42.7%) than overall (38.6%).

Eagles Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at New England W 25-20 CBS 9/14/2023 Minnesota W 34-28 Amazon Prime Video 9/25/2023 at Tampa Bay - ABC 10/1/2023 Washington - FOX 10/8/2023 at Los Angeles - FOX 10/15/2023 at New York - FOX

Buccaneers Home Performance (2022)

The Buccaneers scored more points at home (21.4 per game) than they did overall (18.4) last year, but they also allowed more (22.2 per game) than overall (21.1).

The Buccaneers accumulated more yards at home (377.3 per game) than they did overall (346.7), and conceded fewer at home (318.9 per game) than overall (324.3).

Tampa Bay picked up more passing yards at home (311 per game) than it did overall (269.8), but it also gave up more (214.7 per game) than overall (203.6).

At home, the Buccaneers accumulated fewer rushing yards (66.3 per game) than they did overall (76.9). But they also conceded fewer rushing yards at home (104.2) than overall (120.7).

At home the Buccaneers converted more third downs (43.8%) than overall (37.4%). But they also allowed opponents to convert on more third downs (40.5%) than overall (36.9%).

Buccaneers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Minnesota W 20-17 CBS 9/17/2023 Chicago W 27-17 FOX 9/25/2023 Philadelphia - ABC 10/1/2023 at New Orleans - FOX 10/15/2023 Detroit - FOX 10/22/2023 Atlanta - FOX

