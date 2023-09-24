Marcus Semien and Julio Rodriguez are the hottest hitters on the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners, who play on Sunday at Globe Life Field, at 2:35 PM ET.

The Mariners have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Rangers (-125). A 9-run over/under is set in this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -125 +105 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers are 61-42 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 59.2% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Texas has a record of 53-35 (60.2%).

The Rangers have a 55.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Texas has played in 153 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 81 times (81-65-7).

The Rangers have gone 9-5-0 ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 49-31 37-37 33-23 53-44 59-52 27-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.