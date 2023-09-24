Sunday's contest between the Texas Rangers (86-68) and Seattle Mariners (84-70) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:35 PM ET on September 24.

The Rangers will give the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (11-4, 3.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Bryan Woo (4-4, 3.90 ERA).

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rangers have won 61, or 59.2%, of the 103 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Texas has won 53 of its 88 games, or 60.2%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Texas has scored 851 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule