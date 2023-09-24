Cowboys vs. Cardinals: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 3
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Arizona Cardinals (0-2) are double-digit, 12.5-point underdogs entering their matchup on Sunday, September 24, 2023 versus the Dallas Cowboys (2-0). This contest has an over/under of 43 points.
The Cowboys' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they play the Cardinals. As the Cardinals prepare for this matchup against the Cowboys, here are their betting insights and trends.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Cowboys vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dallas Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cowboys (-12.5)
|43
|-700
|+500
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Cowboys (-12.5)
|43
|-750
|+530
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 3 Odds
- Click here for Falcons vs Lions
- Click here for Patriots vs Jets
- Click here for Colts vs Ravens
- Click here for Broncos vs Dolphins
- Click here for Bills vs Commanders
Dallas vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cowboys vs. Cardinals Betting Insights
- Dallas' record against the spread last year was 9-7-0.
- The Cowboys had no wins ATS (0-1) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater last season.
- Dallas had nine of its 17 games go over the point total last season.
- Arizona had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- The Cardinals did not cover the spread last year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.
- In 17 Arizona games last year, 10 of them went over the total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.