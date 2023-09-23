Week 4 of the 2023 college football season includes nine games involving SEC teams. Some of the best bets on the table for parlay options or standalone bets, according to our computer model, include taking UTSA +21.5 against Tennessee as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the UTSA vs. Tennessee matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on all SEC games with BetMGM!

Best Week 4 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: UTSA +21.5 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Tennessee Volunteers

UTSA Roadrunners at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 4.5 points

Tennessee by 4.5 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Charlotte +28 vs. Florida

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Florida Gators

Charlotte 49ers at Florida Gators Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 13.9 points

Florida by 13.9 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Memphis +6.5 vs. Missouri

Matchup: Memphis Tigers vs. Missouri Tigers

Memphis Tigers vs. Missouri Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Memphis by 5 points

Memphis by 5 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Make your SEC spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 4 SEC Total Bets

Under 59.5 - UTSA vs. Tennessee

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Tennessee Volunteers

UTSA Roadrunners at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Total: 48.4 points

48.4 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 50.5 - Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores

Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Total: 56.7 points

56.7 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 51.5 - Auburn vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies

Auburn Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Total: 56.4 points

56.4 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Week 4 SEC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Georgia 3-0 (1-0 SEC) 39.0 / 8.0 467.7 / 264.3 Ole Miss 3-0 (0-0 SEC) 52.7 / 16.7 526.7 / 350.3 Missouri 3-0 (0-0 SEC) 29.3 / 18.7 394.3 / 295.7 Auburn 3-0 (0-0 SEC) 39.3 / 12.3 428.0 / 264.0 Kentucky 3-0 (0-0 SEC) 35.7 / 11.3 407.0 / 281.7 Texas A&M 2-1 (0-0 SEC) 44.0 / 20.3 467.0 / 298.3 LSU 2-1 (1-0 SEC) 45.7 / 23.0 537.3 / 338.3 Florida 2-1 (1-0 SEC) 29.7 / 15.7 418.3 / 256.3 Mississippi State 2-1 (0-1 SEC) 31.0 / 24.0 344.3 / 389.7 Alabama 2-1 (0-0 SEC) 32.3 / 14.7 367.7 / 309.7 Arkansas 2-1 (0-0 SEC) 38.3 / 19.0 370.3 / 257.3 Tennessee 2-1 (0-1 SEC) 31.7 / 18.3 447.3 / 296.3 Vanderbilt 2-2 (0-0 SEC) 34.8 / 29.3 400.3 / 389.0 South Carolina 1-2 (0-1 SEC) 26.0 / 25.3 410.3 / 406.0

Watch SEC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.