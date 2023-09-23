The No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers (2-1) are an overwhelming 21-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the UTSA Roadrunners (1-2). The contest has an over/under of 59.5 points.

Tennessee is putting up 31.7 points per game on offense this year (57th in the FBS), and is allowing 18.3 points per game (44th) on defense. In terms of points scored UTSA ranks 106th in the FBS (21 points per game), and it is 66th defensively (22.3 points allowed per contest).

UTSA vs. Tennessee Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Tennessee vs UTSA Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tennessee -21 -115 -105 59.5 -110 -110 -1400 +800

UTSA Betting Records & Stats

UTSA is winless against the spread so far this season in three games with a set total.

UTSA has hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

This is the first time UTSA will play as an underdog this season.

UTSA has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +800 moneyline set for this game.

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has thrown for 423 yards on 60.3% passing while tossing two touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 60 yards .

Kevorian Barnes is his team's leading rusher with 51 carries for 245 yards, or 81.7 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Robert Henry has racked up 90 yards (on 14 carries) with one touchdown.

Joshua Cephus has racked up 245 receiving yards on 23 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has caught 10 passes and compiled 140 receiving yards (46.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Devin McCuin's seven targets have resulted in four grabs for 91 yards and one touchdown.

Trey Moore has racked up four sacks to pace the team, while also recording five TFL and 15 tackles.

Martavius French is the team's leading tackler this year. He's totaled 17 tackles.

