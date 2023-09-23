The No. 5 USC Trojans (3-0) have a Pac-12 matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-2). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is USC vs. Arizona State?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX

Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: USC 36, Arizona State 21

USC 36, Arizona State 21 USC has been favored on the moneyline a total of three times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Trojans have played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Arizona State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Sun Devils have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +2500 moneyline set for this game.

The Trojans have an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Arizona State (+34.5)



Arizona State (+34.5) So far this season USC has two victories against the spread.

This season, the Trojans won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 34.5 points or more.

Arizona State has not covered the spread yet this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (62.5)



Under (62.5) Every USC game this season has hit the over on Saturday's total of 62.5 points.

USC averages 59.3 points per game against Arizona State's 13, totaling 9.8 points over the matchup's point total of 62.5.

Splits Tables

USC

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 66.5 66.5 Implied Total AVG 49.7 49.7 ATS Record 2-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Arizona State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51 51 Implied Total AVG 27 27 ATS Record 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-2 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.