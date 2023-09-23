Texas State vs. Nevada: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Nevada Wolf Pack (0-3) will look to upset the Texas State Bobcats (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 17.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 59.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas State vs. Nevada matchup.
Texas State vs. Nevada Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: San Marcos, Texas
- Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
Texas State vs. Nevada Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas State Moneyline
|Nevada Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas State (-17.5)
|59.5
|-900
|+575
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas State (-17.5)
|59.5
|-900
|+590
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Texas State vs. Nevada Betting Trends
- Texas State has covered twice in two matchups with a spread this season.
- Nevada has covered once in two matchups with a spread this year.
- The Wolf Pack have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs.
Texas State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+1100
|Bet $100 to win $1100
