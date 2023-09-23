A pair of SEC teams meet when the Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) face off against the Auburn Tigers (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Kyle Field. The Aggies are favored by 7.5 points. The over/under is 52.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Texas A&M vs. Auburn matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Week 4 Odds

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Texas A&M has won two games against the spread this season.

The Aggies have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Auburn has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 To Win the SEC +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

