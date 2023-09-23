The TCU Horned Frogs (2-1) and SMU Mustangs (2-1) clash with the Iron Skillet the prize on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is 63.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the TCU vs. SMU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

TCU vs. SMU Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Fort Worth, Texas
  • Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TCU vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline SMU Moneyline
BetMGM TCU (-6.5) 63.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel TCU (-6.5) 63.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

TCU vs. SMU Betting Trends

  • TCU has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Horned Frogs have covered the spread once when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • SMU has won one game against the spread this year.
  • The Mustangs have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

TCU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000

