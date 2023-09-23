The Sam Houston Bearkats (0-2) visit the Houston Cougars (1-2) at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Offensively, Houston ranks 95th in the FBS with 23.7 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 108th in points allowed (483.7 points allowed per contest). While Sam Houston's offense has been sputtering, ranking fifth-worst with 132.5 total yards per game, its defense ranks 22nd-best with only 257.5 total yards ceded per contest.

Sam Houston vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Sam Houston vs. Houston Key Statistics

Sam Houston Houston 132.5 (128th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.7 (95th) 257.5 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 483.7 (111th) 37.0 (129th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.3 (113th) 95.5 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.3 (66th) 3 (108th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (11th)

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has racked up 191 yards (95.5 per game) while completing 55.3% of his passes with three interceptions this season.

Zach Hrbacek is his team's leading rusher with 15 carries for 30 yards, or 15.0 per game.

John Gentry has run for 25 yards across 10 carries.

Noah Smith has registered six receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 56 (28.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 11 times.

Ife Adeyi has racked up 48 receiving yards (24.0 yards per game) on six receptions.

Malik Phillips' two targets have resulted in one catch for 20 yards.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has compiled 718 yards (239.3 ypg) on 63-of-111 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 78 rushing yards (26.0 ypg) on 41 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Stacy Sneed has carried the ball 26 times for a team-high 103 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Tony Mathis has piled up 98 yards on 16 attempts.

Sam Brown's leads his squad with 343 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 catches (out of 26 targets).

Matthew Golden has caught 13 passes while averaging 50.7 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Joseph Manjack IV has a total of 152 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 14 passes and scoring one touchdown.

