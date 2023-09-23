AAC foes meet when the Rice Owls (2-1) visit the South Florida Bulls (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. Rice is favored by 2.5 points. A 58-point over/under is set for the game.

Rice is averaging 37.3 points per game on offense (37th in the FBS), and ranks 93rd defensively with 28.3 points allowed per game. South Florida ranks 105th in the FBS with 21.7 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 89th with 27.3 points allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Rice vs. South Florida Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Rice vs South Florida Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rice -2.5 -110 -110 58 -110 -110 -140 +115

Week 4 AAC Betting Trends

Rice Betting Records & Stats

Rice has put together a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Rice has combined with its opponent to hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

This is the first game this season Rice is listed as the moneyline favorite.

Rice has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

The Owls have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this game.

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has compiled 805 yards (268.3 ypg) on 53-of-85 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Dean Connors has carried the ball 24 times for a team-high 137 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 96 yards (32 per game).

Juma Otoviano has racked up 53 yards on 26 carries. He's grabbed two passes for 48 yards (16 per game), as well.

Luke McCaffrey has hauled in 11 receptions for 171 yards (57 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Braylen Walker has caught seven passes for 151 yards (50.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kobie Campbell has been the target of four passes and hauled in four receptions for 103 yards, an average of 34.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Coleman Coco has racked up two sacks to lead the team, while also recording two TFL and 10 tackles.

Plae Wyatt is the team's leading tackler this year. He's amassed 14 tackles.

Tre'Shon Devones has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has seven tackles and one pass defended to his name.

