In a clash of AAC teams, the Rice Owls (2-1) will face off against the South Florida Bulls (1-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The line forecasts must-see action, with Rice favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 58.5 in the outing.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rice vs. South Florida matchup in this article.

Rice vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPNU

City: Tampa, Florida

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Rice vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rice Moneyline South Florida Moneyline BetMGM Rice (-2.5) 58.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Rice (-2.5) 58.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Rice vs. South Florida Betting Trends

Rice has covered in each of its two games with a spread this season.

South Florida has covered once in two matchups with a spread this year.

The Bulls have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.