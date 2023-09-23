Saturday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (85-68) versus the Seattle Mariners (84-69) at Globe Life Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on September 23.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (9-11, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.77 ERA).

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Rangers have won 60 out of the 102 games, or 58.8%, in which they've been favored.

Texas is 52-35 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 849.

The Rangers' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule