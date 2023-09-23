Saturday's Premier League schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is Nottingham Forest squaring off against Manchester City.

Nottingham Forest (2-1-2) makes the trip to take on Manchester City (5-0-0) at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Manchester City (-700)

Manchester City (-700) Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+1700)

Nottingham Forest (+1700) Draw: (+800)

Watch Luton Town vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0-4) journeys to play Luton Town (0-0-4) at Kenilworth Road in Luton.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Wolverhampton Wanderers (+125)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (+125) Underdog: Luton Town (+225)

Luton Town (+225) Draw: (+250)

Watch Crystal Palace vs Fulham

Fulham (2-1-2) makes the trip to play Crystal Palace (2-1-2) at Selhurst Park in Leicester.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Crystal Palace (+100)

Crystal Palace (+100) Underdog: Fulham (+290)

Fulham (+290) Draw: (+255)

Watch Brentford FC vs Everton FC

Everton FC (0-1-4) makes the trip to take on Brentford FC (1-3-1) at Brentford Community Stadium in London.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

Favorite: Brentford FC (-120)

Brentford FC (-120) Underdog: Everton FC (+340)

Everton FC (+340) Draw: (+280)

Watch Burnley FC vs Manchester United

Manchester United (2-0-3) is on the road to take on Burnley FC (0-1-3) at Turf Moor in Burnley.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Manchester United (-140)

Manchester United (-140) Underdog: Burnley FC (+340)

Burnley FC (+340) Draw: (+330)

