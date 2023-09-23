High school football competition in Jeff Davis County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

    • Jeff Davis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Sanderson High School at Fort Davis High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 23
    • Location: Fort Davis, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

