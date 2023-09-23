The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (3-0) will play their Big 12-rival, the Baylor Bears (1-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The Bears will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 51.5 in the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Baylor matchup in this article.

Baylor vs. Texas Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Waco, Texas
  • Venue: McLane Stadium

Baylor vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Baylor Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-15.5) 51.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Texas (-14.5) 51.5 -710 +490 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Baylor vs. Texas Betting Trends

  • Baylor has covered once in two games with a spread this season.
  • Texas has won one game against the spread this season.
  • The Longhorns have not covered the spread when favored by 15.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Baylor 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big 12 +6600 Bet $100 to win $6600

