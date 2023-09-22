Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Van Zandt County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Van Zandt County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Van Zandt County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Edgewood High School at Winona High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Winona, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Fruitvale High School at Burkeville High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on September 23
- Location: Burkeville, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
