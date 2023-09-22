Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Stonewall County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Stonewall County, Texas and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Stonewall County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Rule High School at Aspermont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Aspermont, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
