Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Lynn County, Texas this week? We have you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Austin County
  • Sherman County
  • Brazoria County
  • Gillespie County
  • Briscoe County
  • Harris County
  • McLennan County
  • Denton County
  • Bexar County
  • Collin County

    • Lynn County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Roscoe High School at New Home High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: New Home, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ropes High School at Tahoka High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Tahoka, TX
    • Conference: 2A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.