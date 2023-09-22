Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Live Oak County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Live Oak County, Texas. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Live Oak County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Three Rivers High School at Skidmore-Tynan High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Skidmore, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
