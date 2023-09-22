Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kaufman County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Kaufman County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Kaufman County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Malakoff High School at Kemp High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Kemp, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 18
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Mabank High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Mabank, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
