Root for your favorite local high school football team in Karnes County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • McLennan County
  • Gillespie County
  • Smith County
  • Tarrant County
  • Hays County
  • Dallas County
  • Brazoria County
  • Collin County
  • Kent County
  • Kendall County

    • Karnes County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Burton High School at Falls City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Falls City, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.