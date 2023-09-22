Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jasper County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Jasper County, Texas this week? We have you covered here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jasper County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Kirbyville High School at East Chambers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 22
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orangefield High School at Buna High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Buna, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
