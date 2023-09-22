Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jack County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Jack County, Texas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Jack County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Perrin Whitt CISD High School at Azle Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Azle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bryson High School at Woodson
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Woodson, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.