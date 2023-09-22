We have 2023 high school football action in Henderson County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Henderson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Malakoff High School at Kemp High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

7:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Kemp, TX

Kemp, TX Conference: 3A - District 18

3A - District 18 How to Stream: Watch Here

Jacksonville High School at Athens High School