Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Henderson County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Henderson County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Henderson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Malakoff High School at Kemp High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Kemp, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 18
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jacksonville High School at Athens High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Athens, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
