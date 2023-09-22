Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in El Paso County, Texas this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

El Paso County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Bowie High School at Anthony High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22

7:00 PM MT on September 22 Location: Anthony, TX

Anthony, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Blanket High School at Moran High School