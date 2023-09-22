Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in El Paso County, Texas this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
El Paso County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Bowie High School at Anthony High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Anthony, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Blanket High School at Moran High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 23
- Location: Moran, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.