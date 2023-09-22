The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Dickens County, Texas this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Kent County
  • Fort Bend County
  • Denton County
  • Collin County
  • Dallas County
  • Bell County
  • Kendall County
  • Briscoe County
  • Galveston County
  • Brazoria County

    • Dickens County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Anton High School at Spur High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Spur, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.