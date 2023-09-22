Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Colorado County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Colorado County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Colorado County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Weimar High School at Holland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Holland, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hargrave High School at Columbus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Columbus, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
