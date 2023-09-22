Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Armstrong County, Texas this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

    • Armstrong County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Claude Senior High School at Meadow High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Meadow, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

