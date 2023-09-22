The Air Force Falcons (3-0) have an MWC matchup versus the San Jose State Spartans (1-3). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Air Force vs. San Jose State?

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: CEFCU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Air Force 32, San Jose State 28

Air Force 32, San Jose State 28 Air Force has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Falcons have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

San Jose State has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Spartans have been at least a +200 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Falcons a 71.4% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: San Jose State (+6.5)



San Jose State (+6.5) Air Force is undefeated against the spread this year.

The Falcons covered the spread in their only game when favored by 6.5 points or more.

San Jose State has covered the spread twice this season.

The Spartans have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) Air Force and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in a game once this season.

There have been two games featuring San Jose State this season with more combined scoring than Friday's point total of 45.5.

The over/under for the matchup of 45.5 is 16.1 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Air Force (31.3 points per game) and San Jose State (30.3 points per game).

Splits Tables

Air Force

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 45.5 Implied Total AVG 28 28 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

San Jose State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.5 55.5 61.5 Implied Total AVG 39 35 41 ATS Record 2-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

