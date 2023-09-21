In Tarrant County, Texas, there are attractive high school football games on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Gillespie County
  • Bexar County

    • Tarrant County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    VR Eaton High School at Fossil Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Keller, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Burleson High School at Summit High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Arlington, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Richland High School at Bryan Adams High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Timberview High School at Newman Smith High School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Carrollton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Perrin Whitt CISD High School at Azle Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Azle, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saginaw High School at Aledo High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Sherman, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Ridge High School at Mansfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Mansfield, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 11
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ennis High School at Everman High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Everman, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grand Prairie High School at Arlington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Arlington, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Amon Carter Riverside High School at Western Hills High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Azle High School at Brewer High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Legacy High School at Skyline High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    City View High School at Atlas Rattlers

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.