There is high school football competition in Harris County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.

Harris County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Stratford High School - Stratford at Cypress Fairbanks High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 21

6:30 PM CT on September 21 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bridgeland High School at Langham Creek High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 21

6:30 PM CT on September 21 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Ridge High School at Northbrook High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 21

6:30 PM CT on September 21 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 6A - Region 17

6A - Region 17 How to Stream: Watch Here

Tomball High School at Klein High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: Klein, TX

Klein, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Atascocita High School at Kingwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: Humble, TX

Humble, TX Conference: 6A - Region 21

6A - Region 21 How to Stream: Watch Here

Dwight D Eisenhower High School at Dekaney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX Conference: 6A - District 14

6A - District 14 How to Stream: Watch Here

Tompkins High School at Seven Lakes High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 21

7:15 PM CT on September 21 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Cinco Ranch High School at Morton Ranch High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 22

6:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX Conference: 6A - Region 19

6A - Region 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Memorial High School - Houston at Cypress Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Klein Cain High School at Tomball Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Tomball, TX

Tomball, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Summer Creek High School at Westbrook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Beaumont, TX

Beaumont, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Falls High School at Cypress Lakes High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Kipp Sunnyside High School at Rosehill Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Tomball, TX

Tomball, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring High School at Westfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hastings High School at Dawson High School - Pearland

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX Conference: 6A - Region 23

6A - Region 23 How to Stream: Watch Here

Klein Forest High School at Waller High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Waller, TX

Waller, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

St. John's School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

La Porte High School at Barbers Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Allen, TX

Allen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

St. John's School at Lutheran South Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

C E King High School at Humble High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Humble, TX

Humble, TX Conference: 6A - Region 21

6A - Region 21 How to Stream: Watch Here

Willis High School at Grand Oaks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Shenandoah, TX

Shenandoah, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Jersey Village High School at Spring Woods High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 6A - Region 17

6A - Region 17 How to Stream: Watch Here

Mayde Creek High School at Katy High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 22

7:15 PM CT on September 22 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX Conference: 6A - Region 19

6A - Region 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Willowridge High School - Fort Bend at Nederland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

7:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Magnolia, TX

Magnolia, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Dunne Catholic School at St Pius X High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

7:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hargrave High School at Columbus High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

7:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Columbus, TX

Columbus, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

The Emery/Weiner School at Chester High School